(1927-2019)
WATERLOO – James B. McElmeel, 91, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 19, at home.
He was born Oct. 30, 1927, in Delhi, son of Peter and Catherine Byrne McElmeel. He married Elsie Havlik on Sept. 13, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Jim was a self-employed painting contractor in the Waterloo area for 35 years, retiring in 1990. He was a tank commander in the Korean War. He was an officer of the PDCA and the St. Vincent de Paul Society, a member of the Elks Lodge and Knights of Columbus and past president of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Eugene (Theresa) McElmeel of Waterloo; a daughter, Anne (Scott) Durscher of Waverly; six grandchildren, Kelsie (Jarren) Ford, Austin and Carter Durscher and Megan, Elizabeth and Peter McElmeel; and two sisters, Beatrice Jenkins of Traverse City, Mich., and Sr. Mary McElmeel, BVM of Dubuque.
Preceded in death by: a son, Daniel McElmeel; a sister, Irene Millburn; and two brothers, Raymond and Elmer McElmeel.
Services: 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. today, March 24, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a Knights of Columbus rosary at 3 p.m. and a vigil service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services.
Memorials: to Columbus Catholic High School or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.
Family and God were the center of Jim’s life. He was hard working and thought of others before himself. You couldn’t leave Jim without sharing a laugh and being happier than before you met him. Until we meet again. May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.