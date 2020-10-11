Jim (James) B. Edge

July 21, 1947-October 1, 2020

Jim (James B.) Edge, 73, died October 1, 2020, at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A service will be held on November, 3 at 9 a.m. at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.

Born July 21, 1947 in Mercedes,Texas to Bruce and Martha Edge, Jim grew up in Iowa, graduated from Cedar Falls high school in 1965, and joined the Army in 1966.

He was awarded numerous medals for his service in Vietnam, including the Silver and Bronze Stars, Air Medal, and Purple Heart.

Upon his discharge from the army in 1973, he moved to Las Vegas, and eventually retired as West Coast Facilities Manager for Saks Fifth Avenue, where he had worked for almost 30 years.

Jim was an avid sports fan, especially the Dallas Cowboys, and also enjoyed spending time in Maine, with his many friends there.

Jim is survived by his two sisters, Judy and Janine; and a son, Christopher.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.