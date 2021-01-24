James Andrew Druery

Cedar Falls - James Andrew “Jim” “Snowflake” Druery, 73, of Cedar Falls, died Mon., Jan. 11, 2021 at his home. He was born April 28, 1947 in Omaha, NE the son of Paul and Ellen Landegreen Druery. He was a graduate of Louisville, NE High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He married Sara Wilson on July 6, 2008 in Westboro, MO. He worked for the V.A. Hospital in Omaha for 35 years, retiring in 2005 as a housekeeping supervisor. Survived by: his wife, Sara of Cedar Falls; 6 daughters, Heidi (Joseph) Mangiameli of Omaha, NE, Holly (Brian) Peterson of Kearney, NE, Heather (Zach) Hinkley of Bluffdale, UT, Katherine (Cody Carson) Buckendahl of Evansdale; Ashley Buckendahl and Jewell Wilson of Cedar Falls; 13 grandchildren and a brother Richard (Marjorie) Druery of Indiana. Preceded in death by: his parents and a granddaughter, Sabrina Joy Druery. Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Sat., Jan. 30, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Military Rites will be conducted by the Iowa National Guard Funeral Honors Detail, Becker-Chapman American Legion Post #138 and the V.F.W. Post 1623. Family will receive friends one hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.