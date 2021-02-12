November 11, 1954-February 9, 2021
James Allen Peters, 66, of rural Tripoli, Iowa passed away on February 9, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Jim was born on November 11, 1954, in Sumner, Iowa, the son of Wilbert Albert and Darlene Esther (Schlewitz) Peters. He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Buck Creek and confirmed at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. He attended kindergarten through 3rd grade in Readlyn. He then attended school in Tripoli and was a 1972 graduate of Tripoli High School. While in high school he worked at Leistikow Farms. He also worked at Koehring-Bantam and the Readlyn Farm Center. Jim was united in marriage to Lois Matthias on August 30, 1975, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. In 1979, he started his career with Farm Bureau Insurance where he was currently working.
Jim was the current president of the Bremer County Conservation Board and was a longtime member of the Pheasants Forever. Jim was an avid outdoorsman where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and was a lifelong farmer. Conservation was always important to Jim and he was always an advocate for the outdoors. He helped restore countless acres for wildlife in Bremer County.
Jim is survived by his wife, Lois Peters of Tripoli; a daughter, Patty (Kyle) Spowart of Tripoli; a granddaughter, Emma and another grandchild due in March; his mother, Darlene Peters of Readlyn; a brother, David (Mary) Peters of Waverly; a brother, Marvin (Diane) Peters of Marion; a sister, Carol (Norm) Menefee of Cedar Falls; a sister, Audrey (Larry) Norte of Oronoco, Minnesota; and a sister-in-law, Connie Peters of Cedar Falls. He was preceded in death by his father Wilbert and his brother, Dennis Peters.
A Private Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Rev. Dr. Jean Rabary officiating. The service will be livestreamed at 2:00 p.m. on the St. Matthew’s Facebook page. Private burial will be held in Fremont Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Public visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. The family may not be present at the visitation. Masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and the funeral. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Bremer County Conservation Board. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes is assisting the family.
