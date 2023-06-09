May 15, 1944-June 7, 2023

MARION-James Alan Van Pelt, 79, of Marion, Iowa, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held from 1—5 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Leonard Good Community Center in Ogden, Iowa.

Jim was born on May 15, 1944, at Boone County Hospital in Boone, Iowa, to David and Iva (Herridge) Van Pelt. He attended Ogden Community Schools and graduated with the class of 1962. After high school, he attended Westmar College where he played football and obtained a degree in education. He taught history, social studies, and driver’s education at West Harrison, Ballard of Huxley, Arnold’s Park, and East Greene Community Schools. He coached high school girls basketball and softball, and junior high boys football. He was also the athletic director for East Green Schools. He retired in 2006.

In November 1965 he married Constance Ann Currier; to this union two children were born: Michelle Dawn and Michael James. On September 17, 1994, he married Marilyn Rose (Kortenkamp) Hernandez; they moved to Marion in 2015.

Jim enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and New York Yankees, and following his grandchildren’s activities.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Marion; daughter, Shelley (Scott) of Clear Lake, Iowa; son, Mike (Angie) of Marion; stepson, Jason (Cassie); grandchildren, Peter (Madison) Hagenson, Samuel Hagenson, Shawn Van Pelt, Maddison Van Pelt, Jacob McBride, Kylee Morrison, Leilani McBride Kaaihue, and Maelynn Hernandez; great-grandchild, Cooper Hagenson; and siblings, Ed Van Pelt and Judy Nelson.

Preceding him in death are his parents, David and Iva Van Pelt; siblings, Robert Van Pelt, Ronald Van Pelt, and Rose Tucker; stepdaughter, Anna Marie Hernandez; and stepson, Christopher Michael Hernandez.

