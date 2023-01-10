March 25, 1928-January 4, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-James A. “Jim” Platt, 94, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died at MercyOne Waterloo on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Jim was born March 25, 1928, in Cedar Falls and raised in Grundy County, son of George R. and Lena Bulthuis Platt. He graduated from Orange High School in 1945. Jim married Phyllis H. Reimer on August 21, 1949, in Waterloo. She died June 30, 2016.

He farmed in Orange Township all his life. Jim also drove school bus for 30 years and co-owned a field spraying business and a lawn spraying business. He and his wife delivered Winnebago RVs across North America and drove a straight truck for Waterloo Industries to shows/businesses/homes across the country. In his retirement, Jim was the driver on trips for local car dealerships for several years.

Jim was an active member of South Waterloo Church of the Brethren in men’s work, ushering, and on the cemetery board. He had been active on several boards, Black Hawk County Conservation, Friends of Hartman Reserve, ASC, Hudson Co-Op Dairy and National Milk Producers, Farm Bureau and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He was a 4H leader.

Every year Jim would travel to elk hunt in Wyoming and enjoyed bowling in his free time. He loved to garden, plant potatoes with the great grandkids, and share his produce with friends at the Western Home.

Jim is survived by his, daughter in law, Lori Platt; grandsons, Cory (Sasha Price) Platt and Casey (Barbara) Platt; granddaughter, Hailey Pettit, all of Waterloo; and eight great grandchildren: Rylee, Raeanne, Reed, Keegan, Emma, Olivia, Gabe and Danika.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Laurie; and son Richard “Dick;” three sisters, Helen Cable, Alice Platt and Mary Iseminger; and brothers, Marshall and Robert.

Visitation: 3:30-6:30 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St., Waterloo. Family Graveside Services will be held at Orange Township Cemetery. Memorials to the Western Home Communities, South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, or Black Hawk County Conservation. Condolences may be sent to www.LockeFuneralServices.com.