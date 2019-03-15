James A. "Jim" Patten

(1963-2019)
WATERLOO — James “Jim” A. Patten, 55, of Waterloo and formerly of Jesup, died Tuesday, March 12, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.
He was born Nov. 22, 1963, in Waterloo, son of James Raymond Patten and Cheryl Ann (Hummel) Patten.
Jim graduated from Jesup High School in 1982. He worked several different places, including Tyson Foods as a trayformer operator.
Survived by: his mother, of Jesup; a brother, Mark Patten of Waterloo; and a special friend and her family, Kim Ciesielski; her daughter, Cady, and grandson, Gunner.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Zion Lutheran Church—Jubilee, rural La Porte City, with burial at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, March 15, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, and for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
Jim enjoyed animals and was passionate in supporting charities in the rescue efforts of animals.
