(1945-2019)
ACKLEY – James Alan “Jim” Lawton, 74, of Ackley, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo.
He was born July 11, 1945, in Iowa Falls to Maurice and Margaret (Kelsey) Lawton. In 1963, he married Elaine Schipper and they later divorced. Then, on Aug. 2, 1997, Jim married LaVonne Kost.
He graduated from Ackley-Geneva High School. He worked for Farmland, Peoples Service Waste Water in Ackley and Humboldt and was the public works director in Aplington.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Andrea (Kevin) Wilson of Britt, Colette (Ryan) Ubben of St. Ansgar and Diane (Stacy) Miller of Dumont; his stepchildren, Shane (Wendi) Schipper of Bristow, Travis (Traci) Schipper of Urbandale and Trish (Joe) Bradfield of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Terry (Laura) Lawton of Palmdale, Calif., and Neil (Denise) Lawton of Inwood; and his sister, Beth (Tim) Sproul of Cook, Minn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his sister, Gayle Lawton; his father and mother-in-law, Elizabeth and Arnold Kost; two brothers-in-law, Donald and Dennis Kost; and two stepbrothers-in-law, Arnet and Ronald Howes.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Aplington. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 24, at the church. The Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley is assisting the family.
Jim enjoyed fast-pitch softball, bowling, golfing, riding in RAGBRAI and attending all of his grandchildren’s activities. He umped for softball, was on the football chain gang, drove the bus for the school’s athletic events and collected pop-tabs for the Ronald McDonald House.
