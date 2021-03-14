October 20, 1944-March 10, 2021

WATERLOO-James A. “Jim” Johnson passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of cancer.

He was born Oct. 20, 1944, in Waterloo, the son of Beryl and Lena (Land) Johnson. Jim graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1962. After school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 3 years. After his discharge, he returned to the states and married Nan Graf, they later divorced. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Volker Webber on Nov. 20,1988 at Nazareth Lutheran Church. He held different jobs in the area until 1974 when he began working at Universal Industries, retiring in 2011 after 37 years.

He was a lifetime member of Cedar Falls Amvets Post 49, and an active member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church. Time spent with his family and friends were his most cherished moments. He loved volunteering at the used book store at Waterloo Public Library, helping with parties and the annual cookie walk at North Star, and helping where needed at church. He enjoyed fishing in Minnesota, woodworking, collecting Ertl truck banks, and one of his greatest loves was country western dancing with his wife.