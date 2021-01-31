October 27, 1928—January 29, 2021

WATERLOO-James A. Brody, 92, of Waterloo, died Friday, January 29, 2021 at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village. James was born October 27, 1928 in Waterloo the son of Condon and Pearl Rose Brody. He graduated from Waterloo East High School and Gates Business College.

James served in the US Army during World War II in Japan. He married Norma Hanson August 31, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua. She died September 19, 2019.

James started as a milk man for Carnation Dairy. He was the Treasurer for a credit union before becoming Deputy to the Commissioner of the State Credit Union Division.

He was a member of Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and Ankeny Christian Church during his years in Des Moines.

He is survived by his four children: Rebecca (Jack) Hiatt of Waterloo; Emmet (Becky) Brody of West Des Moines; Cal (Ardelle) Brody of Denver; Ann (Charles) Gander of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and his sister, Connie (LaVerne) Drewes of Waterloo

James is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and brothers Jack and Joe.