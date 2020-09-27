James A. Baker
(1939-2020)
James “Jim” A. Baker passed away at home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the age of 81. Jim was born on January 31, 1939, to Ethyl St. John and James Baker in Des Moines. He was raised in Waterloo and attended Waterloo West High. On January 8, 1965, Jim Baker and Lynda Fouts were united in marriage at Union Gospel Church.
Jim worked at Merchandise Mart, worked as a truck driver for H & W Motor Express, and belonged to the International Brotherhood of the Teamsters. He enjoyed taking family vacations and was a Silver Sneakers member.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dwight J Baker; two sisters, Virginia Collins Davis and Nancy Baker Nervig; and two brothers, Marvin Collins and Robert Baker.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lynda; a daughter, Roanna L. Baker of Kentucky; a son, Kevin E. Baker of Oklahoma; a sister, June Collins Todd of Waverly; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A visitation will be held for Jim on Sunday, September 27th from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories. The service will be held on Monday, September 28th at 2 p.m. also at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories. Burial will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com. Please direct memorials to the family.
