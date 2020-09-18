James A. Ascher

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1946-2020)

James (Jim) Arnold Ascher, 74 of Wellsburg, entered his heavenly home on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Following Jim’s wishes cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a public outside visitation held from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church premise located by Wellsburg. A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 also at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church premise. Private family inurnment to follow the service. Memorial contributions may be directed in Jim’s name to his family. For further information please visit www.ablesfuneralhomes.com.

Jim was born on June 24, 1946, at the family home east of Wellsburg the son of August H. and Anna (Christians) Ascher. He received his education in the Wellsburg Community School district, graduating with the class of 1964. Following graduation Jim worked construction for Gethmann Construction and at Mid Equipment which led to a life of farming on the family farm.

Jim was united in marriage to Diane Faye Werkman on June 20, 1975 at the Holland Christian Reformed Church. They were blessed with two children Sara Ascher McMartin and Michael James Ascher.