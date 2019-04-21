James A. Aschenbrenner

(1933-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — James Arthur Aschenbrenner, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, April 15, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, of complications of a cardiac procedure.
He was born March 23, 1933, son of Fred Carl and Doris Pearl Aschenbrenner.
He was a truck driver most of his adult life. He was leased to Warren Transport and Seegers Truck Lines. He served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War.
Survived by: his wife, Karen Kramme Aschenbrenner of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Cindy (Steve) Aschenbrenner Handberg; five sons, Dan (Regina) Aschenbrenner of Des Moines, James Aschenbrenner Jr. of Aplington, Terry (Sharon) Aschenbrenner of Waterloo, Jerry (Jolene) Aschenbrenner of Des Moines and Kurt Aschenbrenner of Gilbertville; three stepchildren, Tina Halterman Kennedy of Evansdale, Tony (Tami) Halterman of Cedar Falls and Dan Halterman of Waterloo; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife, Paula Harvey; and a stepdaughter, Debra Halterman.
Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Cedar Falls AMVETS.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
