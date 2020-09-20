× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1946-2020)

James A. Abels, 74, of Oak Harbor, Washington and Grundy Center, Iowa passed away on September 16, 2020.

James was born on August 25, 1946 in Waterloo, Iowa to Jacob and Leola (Miller) Abels. Following graduation from Grundy Center High School, Jim continued his education at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force.

Jim spent 20 years in the Air Force, retiring as a Major, after having been stationed in Texas, Colorado, Germany, Hawaii and Vietnam. In the Vietnam War he flew the O-2 as a forward air controller. He also was an F-4 pilot and flight instructor at the United States Air Force Academy. In retirement, Jim spent his time writing and publishing unique political satire and doing deep research of current world events.

Left to cherish Jim’s memory are his brother J. and wife Dianne Abels, nephews Stephen (Joy) Abels, Douglas (Karen) Abels, Jonathon (Lisa) Abels, niece Elizabeth (James) Williams, 12 great nephews and nieces, and many friends, including Nick and Marilyn Haren and daughters.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Leola Abels.