May 5, 2000-June 10, 2023

WATERLOO-Jalen James Outlaw, 23, of Waterloo, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

He was born May 5, 2000, in Waterloo, the son of Kelvin “Tony” Outlaw and Angela Gray.

Jalen attended Waterloo East High School.

The first job he ever applied for was when he turned 18. He was hired at Tyson Load-out and that’s where he stayed for the 5 years he was working there.

Jalen was a private, soft spoken and kind young man. He worked hard for his family. Jalen was a hands-on Dad who would let his son, Jayven explore, but stayed a step behind to protect him from harm. He loved close gatherings with his family. On his down time, he liked gaming on his computer. He was very talented in looking at electronics and figuring things out. His favorite holiday was the Fourth of July. He would rummage through firework tents looking for the best combination of fun, after dark explosives for friends and family to enjoy. He did not disappoint!

During his childhood years, Jalen enjoyed outside games, baseball, and sledding with the neighborhood kids. He looked up to his sister and followed her to enjoy whatever she was getting into. He learned how to nurture and care for his childhood dog, Bubba the Pug. He enjoyed having pets around him. Jalen had a quietness about him, but he was a deep thinker who just wanted love, peace, and harmony. Jalen was a blessing to all who loved him.

Survived by his son, Jayven Anderson-Outlaw; father, Kelvin “Tony” Outlaw of Waterloo; mother, Angela Gray of Norwalk; girlfriend, Tylasia Anderson of Waterloo; two sisters, Morgan Gray of Waterloo, and Kasey Staley of Waterloo; three brothers, Tony Outlaw of Phoenix, AZ, Justin Staley of Waterloo and Demetrious Taylor of Cedar Falls; grandfather, Willie Outlaw of Waterloo; great-grandmother, Alice Pegees of Waterloo; grandmother, Margo Gray of Lu Verne; nephew, AJ Campbell of Waterloo; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by his step-mother, Kim Outlaw; grandmother, Deaconess Mary Outlaw; grandfather, James Gray; and step-grandfather, Orlo Collins.

Memorial Services: 11:00 am on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Heartland Community Church (705 Bishop Avenue, La Porte City, Iowa)

Memorial Visitation: One hour prior to services at the church

