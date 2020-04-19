(1924-2020)
WATERLOO — Jake Werkman, 95, of Waterloo, died Friday, April 17, at Friendship Village.
He was born Sept. 19, 1924 in Holland, Iowa, son of Dick Werkman Sr. and Winnie (Smit) Werkman. Jake married Lois Dreesman on June 28, 1946, in Holland, Iowa. He was a graduate of Grundy Center High School and served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theatre of Operations during World War II.
Jake worked at Rewerts/Phelps John Deere Implement Dealer in Grundy Center for several years, Waterloo Steel for 22 years and Stetson Building Products for eight years, retiring in 1990. Jake was a member of Trinity Bible Church.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Vince Werkman of Cedar Falls and Brent (Sylvia) Werkman of San Diego, Calif.; four grandchildren, Kristin Wells, Todd Pabst, Kelly Dybvig and Zachary Werkman; six great-grandchildren, Bradey, Dylan, Kylie, Jackson, Will and Kampbell; two great-great-grandchildren, Bentley and Nathan; and a sister, Winnie Werkman, of Winston-Salem, N.C.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Vicki Pabst; five brothers, Andy, Harm, Dick Jr., George and Hank Werkman; and two sisters, Henrietta Harms and Grace Van Deest.
Services: Private graveside services will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Bible Church, Cedar Falls, or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing card games, and followed the St. Louis Cardinals. He loved the Lord and his family.
