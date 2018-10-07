TRAER — Jake Melvin Froehlich, 96, of Traer, died Monday, Oct. 1, at Sunrise Hill Care Center.
He was born May 25, 1922, near La Porte City, son of Jake R. and Zilda “Louise” (Moffitt) Froehlich. He married Elinor Elizabeth Dalziel at the Little Brown Church in Nashua in 1953. She preceded him in death after nearly 65 years.
Jake graduated from Traer High School in 1940. He worked in grocery stores before entering the U.S. Army, serving from 1942-46 and receiving two Bronze Battle Stars and a Bronze Star Medal. He returned to the Traer area where he worked as a carpenter. Jake retired in 1984 after many years of working for Stan Dedic.
Jake was a member of the Traer United Methodist Church and the International Order of the Odd Fellows, serving as the recording secretary for many years.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his stepfather, Walter Fox; his wife; two sisters, Mary in infancy and Zilda “Helen” Froehlich.
Survived by: a son, Bob (Sandy) Froehlich of Savanna, Ill.; a daughter, Coleen (Dan) Kelenske of Little Rock, Ark.; a sister-in-law, Sandy Dalziel of Ainsworth; and other family members and friends.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer, with burial at Buckingham Cemetery, with graveside military rites by Traer American Legion and U.S. Army Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be for an hour before services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Jake was a sportsman enjoying hunting, trapping, fishing and softball when he was younger, then coaching softball and little league baseball. He and Elinor enjoyed gardening and watching the Chicago Cubs together. He had a warm sense of humor and enjoyed doing odd jobs for older family, friends and neighbors.
