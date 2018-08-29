LA PORTE CITY — Jake Allan Wilson, 16, of La Porte City, went missing Saturday, April 7, after going for a walk to nearby Wolf Creek.
He was born Feb. 11, 2002, in Waterloo, son of Megan Richter-Neiswonger and Michael Wilson.
He was a sophomore at Cedar Falls High School and also attended Union High School in La Porte City. He was a member of the La Porte City American Lutheran Church.
Survived by: his mother, Megan (Jeremy) Neiswonger of La Porte City; his father, Michael (Jennifer Hauser) Wilson of Waterloo; a brother, Tyler Wilson of La Porte City; two stepbrothers, Jr. Neiswonger of Muscatine and Cody Neiswonger of La Porte City; his grandparents, Jeff (Cheryl) Voelschow of La Porte City and Mike (Laura) Richter of New Hartford, Pat (Barb) Reed of Waterloo, Bruce (Nadine) Wilson of Denver and Bob (Sheila) Neiswonger of Muscatine; his great-grandparents, Helen Voelschow of La Porte City and Al Benson of Waterloo; many aunts, uncles and cousins; his good friends, Bryan, Isaac, Jacque, Rachel and Jewell; his special education teacher, Tammy Frahm; and his assistant, Jon Bachman.
Preceded in death by: his great-grandparents, Barb Benson, Harold “Bud” Voelschow, George (Helen) Richter, Harry (Irene) Wilson, Clifford (Elaine) Bass and Bob (Suzie) Sistek; and his uncle, Jason Wessels.
Service of Remembrance: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Union High School Gymnasium, 200 Adams St., La Porte City. Family will receive friends from 12:30 until service time. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the West View Cemetery in La Porte City. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: funds may be directed to Cedar Valley Bank and Trust, 321 Main St., La Porte City 50651 make payable to: The family of Jake Wilson or Megan Neiswonger.
Jake was an avid nature lover and enjoyed fishing, collecting treasures, feeding the chickens and gathering feathers. He loved being a part of Special Olympics, music, performing in the school choir and his ice cream. Jake has touched so many lives and will forever be loved.
