(1976-2020)

REINBECK — Jaden H. Miller, 44, of Reinbeck, died Saturday, May 30, at Unity Point-Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Des Moines.

He was born Feb. 9, 1976, in Waterloo son of Walt and Connie (Peters) Miller. He was in Boy Scouts and earned Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. Jaden graduated from Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School in 1994. He majored in electronic media at the University of Northern Iowa and became a radio DJ for The Hog 98.5, known as “Big J!” and KCRR 97.7 in Waterloo.

He married Lanette McHone on Aug. 6, 2005. He then worked in annuities and the 401(k) department as a team lead representative at VOYA for 10 years, before he became disabled.

Survivors: his wife; a son, Quaid of Bondurant; his parents of Reinbeck; a sister, Ferron (Steve) Anderson of Beaman; a niece, Felicia (Max) Rasmussen of Spirit Lake; nephews, Sawyer Anderson and Shadner Anderson of Beaman; his mother- and father-in-law, Roger and Diane McHone of Bondurant; a sister-in-law and niece, Lori and Madeline Schieltz of North Liberty; and many other family members.