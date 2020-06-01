(1976-2020)
REINBECK — Jaden H. Miller, 44, of Reinbeck, died Saturday, May 30, at Unity Point-Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Des Moines.
He was born Feb. 9, 1976, in Waterloo son of Walt and Connie (Peters) Miller. He was in Boy Scouts and earned Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. Jaden graduated from Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School in 1994. He majored in electronic media at the University of Northern Iowa and became a radio DJ for The Hog 98.5, known as “Big J!” and KCRR 97.7 in Waterloo.
He married Lanette McHone on Aug. 6, 2005. He then worked in annuities and the 401(k) department as a team lead representative at VOYA for 10 years, before he became disabled.
Survivors: his wife; a son, Quaid of Bondurant; his parents of Reinbeck; a sister, Ferron (Steve) Anderson of Beaman; a niece, Felicia (Max) Rasmussen of Spirit Lake; nephews, Sawyer Anderson and Shadner Anderson of Beaman; his mother- and father-in-law, Roger and Diane McHone of Bondurant; a sister-in-law and niece, Lori and Madeline Schieltz of North Liberty; and many other family members.
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ with burial in Washington Township Cemetery in Morrison. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck. A Masonic service is 7 p.m. Tuesday conducted by the Reinbeck Masonic Coin Lodge #394.
Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com
Jaden’s favorite hobbies were swimming, watching sports, playing cards, and drinking craft beer. Jaden was an avid sports fan who loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, Green Bay Packers, and the Minnesota Twins. A big teddy bear who loved life! He adored his son, Quaid, more than anything on this earth.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.