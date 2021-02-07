Jacques Francois Dubois

Jacques was an avid skier, learning the sport in his home of the French Alps. One of his biggest passions in life was sports of all kinds, especially UNI athletics & the wrestling program. Jacques & Kathy bought season tickets for many of the UNI teams and loved spending their time cheering on the Panthers. Jacques was also a passionate soccer fan including playing, coaching and refereeing. He was very proud of his French heritage and loved sharing the culture, food & traditions with his friends and family. He received the Palmes Academic from the French government, wrote a French textbook and translated a war memoir. Jacques loved being social and maintaining his friendships by traveling the world. He was a very outgoing and social person, always wanting to share a joke and laugh with others. Jacques loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and will be so missed by many.