(1978-2020)
Jacqueline Scribner, 41, of Waterloo, died Thurs., July 23, 2020 at home of natural causes.
She was born Nov. 10, 1978 in Fort Stewart, GA. She married Thomas Scribner on Aug. 17, 2019 at Hope City Church in Waterloo. She owned & operated JJ’s House Cleaning Services. She had owned Your Child’s Home Away From Home Daycare. Survived by husband, Thomas Scribner; parents, Jodell & Tim Mehmen all of Waterloo; grandfather, John Anstey of Waterloo; 3 daughters, Brittney Jenkins of Dallas, TX, Brooklyn (Demetrius Caddell) Gray of Evansdale, & Brandee Webster of Waterloo; 2 step-children, Joslyn Scribner of Cedar Falls & Dakota Scribner of Waterloo; 5 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Jessica (David) Rindels & Katie (Brian) Kerr both of Evansdale; brother, Joshua Jenkins of Waterloo; & several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Mary Boeckmann; & uncle, Russell Anstey. Jackie enjoyed crafting & using her Cricut Machine, crocheting blankets, cooking & gardening. She adored ladybugs. Jackie loved her family; they meant the world to her. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 7 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 pm with sharing from 7:00—8:00 pm on Thurs., Aug. 6 at Kearns Entombment Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
