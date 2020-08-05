Jacqueline Scribner

She was born Nov. 10, 1978 in Fort Stewart, GA. She married Thomas Scribner on Aug. 17, 2019 at Hope City Church in Waterloo. She owned & operated JJ’s House Cleaning Services. She had owned Your Child’s Home Away From Home Daycare. Survived by husband, Thomas Scribner; parents, Jodell & Tim Mehmen all of Waterloo; grandfather, John Anstey of Waterloo; 3 daughters, Brittney Jenkins of Dallas, TX, Brooklyn (Demetrius Caddell) Gray of Evansdale, & Brandee Webster of Waterloo; 2 step-children, Joslyn Scribner of Cedar Falls & Dakota Scribner of Waterloo; 5 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Jessica (David) Rindels & Katie (Brian) Kerr both of Evansdale; brother, Joshua Jenkins of Waterloo; & several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Mary Boeckmann; & uncle, Russell Anstey. Jackie enjoyed crafting & using her Cricut Machine, crocheting blankets, cooking & gardening. She adored ladybugs. Jackie loved her family; they meant the world to her. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 7 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 pm with sharing from 7:00—8:00 pm on Thurs., Aug. 6 at Kearns Entombment Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com.