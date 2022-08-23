August 8, 1933-August 20, 2022

Jacqueline M. Jepsen, 89 of Waterloo, IA. died August 20, 2022 at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

Jackie’s family includes six children: son Robert Mohr (deceased) wife Michelle of Waterloo, daughter Penny (Harold) Graves of Waterloo, three children Juliet, Joshua, and Joseph. Daughter Susan Mohr of Waterloo, daughter Debbie (Ron) Melohn, three children Jenny, Jamie, and Craig. Son Greg (Lisa) Jepsen of Wisconsin, three children, Jesica, Nichole, and Danielle. Daughter Michele Rodrigues of Round Rock, TX., two children McKenzie and Blake. Jackie also had 12 great grand children and one great great grandson.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; Milo and Claribel Smith, brother Brad Smith and three sisters, Hazel LoPresti, Irene Wilkes and Geraldine Stutting and her son Robert Mohr.

Jackie was born August 8, 1933 in Bellevue, Ia. Jackie loved being with her family, fishing and camping. She requested an intimate family gathering and no funeral services