WATERLOO—Jacqueline L. “Jackie” Fischels, 87, of Waterloo, died Monday, August 28 UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born July 23, 1936, in Waterloo, the daughter of Arthur and Delores Gordon Roberts. She married Ronald Fischels on September 10, 1955 at St. John Catholic Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2018.

Jacqueline graduated from Sacred Heart School and was employed with St. Francis Hospital, Powers Manufacturing, Sears. She retired from Answer Plus in 2015. In her spare time, Jackie enjoyed playing cards, playing Bingo, shopping and talking to people. She kept busy making afghans and scrunchies. She enjoyed traveling and went on several trips with her family and friends.

Survivors include: nine children, Randy (Diane) of Mason City, Pam (Mike) Heinzman of Sugarland, Texas, Gordon of Katy, Texas, Jack (Tracey) of Waterloo, Becky Wells of Waterloo, Brian (Leslie) of Sugarland, Texas, Lorie (Paul) Gallagher of Denton, Texas, Jeff (Angela) of Lake Jackson, Texas, and Brad (Deena) of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren, Stepahanie and Stacey Fischels, Kris and Lindsay Heinzman, Jordan and Emily Fischels, Samantha and Alex Fischels, Nathan Wells, Hannah and Eliza Gallagher, Tyler and Hunter Fischels and Taryn Fischels; 5 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim (Diana) Spiegel of Dayton, Ohio and Tom (Linda) Spiegel of Baltimore, Md.

Preceded in death by: her husband; and two brothers, Richard and Larry Spiegel.

Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 1, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Columbarium, both in Waterloo. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family. The mass will be livestreamed: https://queenofpeaceparish.net. Memorials may be directed to the church.

