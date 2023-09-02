ANKENY—Jacqueline “Jacque” Hansen, 81, of Ankeny passed away on August 29, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

Jacque was born February 17, 1942, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Jack and Dorothy Buchanan. She graduated from Upper Iowa University in 1965.

Jacque’s calling was to help people. After graduating college, she began her career with Sears and Roebuck Co. as a personnel director. She gave up her career to raise her two girls and operated an in-home daycare where she was an integral part of so many young lives. Once her daughters were old enough, Jacque went back to work for a government contractor as a recruiter for a program that helped at-risk youth get an education and an occupation.

Jacque was active in the church and her local community. She was a friend to so many. She always looked out for everyone she met and would help in any way that she could.

Jacque is survived by her daughters, Kelly Meiners and Kim (Eric) Rust; and her grandchildren, Donovan Meiners, Devin Meiners, Brooklyn Rust, and Chloe Rust.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hansen, and her parents, Jack and Dorothy Buchanan.

A celebration of life will be held at Ankeny Presbyterian Church (317 SE Trilein Drive, Ankeny) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, beginning with a visitation at 4:00 p.m. and a service to follow at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ankeny Presbyterian Church in Ankeny.