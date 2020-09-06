Jacqueline "Jackie" S. Strom Sinykin

Jacqueline “Jackie” Sue Strom Sinykin, age 80, of Bloomington, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 24, 2020 after a short battle with recurrent lung cancer. Jackie was born on January 29th, 1940 in Waterloo, Iowa, the eldest child of Ruth (Strom) Brady and Harry Strom. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1961, the first student to ever receive a double degree in Speech Therapy and Audiology.

A constant in Jackie’s life was her dedication and passion for volunteerism. She devoted years of service to the National Council of Jewish Women, including serving as the Minneapolis chapter President as well as holding positions on the national board. Being a board member for local nonprofits became a regular part of Jackie’s life and led to a career that she loved. For many years she led the Minnesota Office of Volunteer Services and then The Volunteer Center of St. Paul where she coordinated activities for 600+ volunteer programs in the state of Minnesota. She moved on from these roles to become a consultant in the field of volunteerism and governance. During that time, she co-wrote a book entitled “Giving Voice to the Leader Within; Practical Ideas and Actions for Parents and Adults who work with Young People.”