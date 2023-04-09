February 8, 1938-April 3, 2023

WATERLOO-Jacqueline K. “Jackie” Sander, 85, of Waterloo, Iowa, died at NorthCrest Specialty Care on Monday, April 3, 2023. Jackie was born February 8, 1938, in Des Moines, Iowa, daughter of Donald and Rose Foster VanScoy.

She graduated from Ames High School in 1956 and went on to receive her Nursing Diploma from Allen School of Nursing. She married Ralph O. Sander on April 30, 1961, in Ames. He died January 3, 2014. Together, they were members of Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church.

Over the years, Jackie worked as a nurse at Allen Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo. She was an animal lover and enjoyed spending time gardening and tending to her flowers. She loved to attend her grandchildren’s sporting events. Jackie’s door was always open at the house for her family and friends to visit which sometimes would carry over into the morning coffee. She loved SHOPPING...especially at Christmastime.

Jackie is survived by her children: Deb (Jack) Lienau of Jesup, Diane (Larry) Penland of Clive, Iowa, and Jeff Sander of Springfield, Missouri; eight grandchildren: Tyler Lienau, Carson Lienau, Olivia Penland, Garrett Penland, Jessica (Scott) Henry, Trent (Becca) Lienau, Shane (Becky) Lienau, and Danica (Eric) Barfels; eight great grandchildren; and brothers: Kirk (Deb) VanScoy of Burlington, Iowa and Michael (Dee) VanScoy of Franklin, Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her husband and brother, Richard VanScoy.

Funeral Services: 1:30 PM, Monday, April 10, 2023, at Locke at Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Visitation is for one hour before services at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Care Initiatives Hospice or Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.