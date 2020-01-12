(1936-2020)
WATERLOO — Jacqueline “Jackie” J. Morgan, 83, of Waterloo, died Jan. 4 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Volga, daughter of Charles and Hallie Harr Wiedner. She married William Morgan on Nov. 16, 1957, in Waterloo. He died Nov. 28, 1983.
She was homemaker and pharmacy tech at Q & T and Greenwood Pharmacies after the passing of her husband. She was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church.
Survivors: nine children, Mary (Dennis) Ricker of Michigan, Michelle (Charles) Breitsprecher of Minnesota, Melani (Del) Caron of Arizona, Maureen (Bret) Hardy of Waterloo, Marla Morgan of Waverly, Mark Morgan of Cedar Falls, Matthew Morgan and Martin (Tammy) Morgan, both of Waterloo, and Myron (Jennifer) Morgan of Le Claire; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six siblings, Zola Podaril and Bill (Rosie) Wiedner, both of Waterloo, Paul Wiedner of Missouri, Bob Wiedner of Elkader, Faylene Bruns of Minnesota, and Lanette (Larry) Larson of Colo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Charles, Joe, and Harold Wiedner; three sisters, Charlene, Lois and Joan; and a special friend, Ray Donnelly of Waterloo.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at her church.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
