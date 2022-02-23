WATERLOO-Jacqueline “Jackie” Davis, 75, of Waterloo, died Friday, February 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 7 p.m. prayer service. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society or Waverly Pet Rescue. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.