June 5, 1946-February 18, 2022

WATERLOO-Jacqueline “Jackie” Davis, 75, of Waterloo, died Friday, February 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born June 5, 1946 in Waterloo, daughter of Jack and Harriett Dage Luloff. She married Donald Davis in Waterloo.

Jackie was a very creative person, she especially loved making stained glass art. She also enjoyed painting, sewing, needle work, knitting, embroidering and was an avid bowler.

Survivors include: her husband; a son, Brian (Sue) Davis of LaPorte City; a daughter, Lori (Michael) Straatmann of Lincoln, Nebraska; a grandson, Nels Straatmann; three step grandchildren; and nine step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Steve Luloff; and a sister, Lawana Woellert.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society or Waverly Pet Rescue.

Jackie’s family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the doctors, nursing staff and clergy at Allen Hospital for the care they gave Jackie.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com