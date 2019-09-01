(1926-2019)
WAVERLY – Jacqueline Joyce “Jackie” Strotman, 92, of Waverly, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly.
She was born Sept. 26, 1926, in Dysart, daughter of Donald Abraham and Lenora Ann (Schnell) Holley. On Oct. 21, 1945, Jackie married Romaine Walter “Jim” Strotman at First Methodist Church, Waverly. He died in February of 2012.
Jackie graduated from Waverly High School in 1944. In 1969, Jim and Jackie purchased Bergen Lumber Co. and changed the name to Strotman Building Center, which they owned and operated for more than 50 years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for more than 80 years. She was a member of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary and her bridge club.
Survived by: four children, Steve (Judy) Strotman of Grimes, Kris (Doug) Meinhard of Ames, Deb (Jim) Miller of Cedar Rapids and James “Fred” (Judith “C.J.”) Strotman of Shell Rock; six grandchildren, Ben (Athena) Strotman, Joe (Angie) Strotman, Mandy (Chad) Dummermuth, Troy (Janet) Meinhard, Matt (Shelly) Meinhard and Sara (Chris Leopold) Meinhard; 15 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Alexa, Bradley, Katie Jo and Jackie Strotman, Emma, Audrey and Conner Dummermuth, Romaine (Sam), Eli, Kate, McKenna and Tate Meinhard, Ellie and Thomas Leopold; a sister, Phyllis Droste of Largo, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Doreta Strotman of Mountain View, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; and a brother, Larry Holley.
Services: 3 p.m. today, Sept. 1, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until services today at the church. Burial will be at noon Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice or Trinity United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
In her earlier years, Jackie liked to camp. She also loved her many dogs, feeding barn cats, baking and shoes. Jackie proudly grew tuberoses and shared them with family and friends. Sharing time with family and close friends was very important to Jackie.
To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Strotman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.