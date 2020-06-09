× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1945-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Jacqueline (Halter) Hardy, of Cedar Falls, died May 26 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of COPD.

She was born in 1945 to Leland and Bernita Halter. She married Gerald Spears and they later divorced. She married Jerry Hardy in 1983. He preceded her in death. She retired from Roth Jewelers after 30 years of dedication to her work, family and customers.

Survivors: her children, Jeffrey (Monica) Spears, Leanne (LeRoy) Corwin and Danielle (Candace) Spears; stepchildren Jerry (Anita) Boland, Ken Hardy, Scott (Katrina) Hardy and Kathy (Matt) Watters; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her best friend of 68 years, Lynda Lorenz; and neighbors turned family, the Friedrichs.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a brother; a sister; stepson Tim Hardy; and grandson Michael Cox.

Services: There will be no public services .

Memorials: to the family at 2627 Heather Lane, Waterloo, IA 50701, for a charity yet to be determined.

When she wasn’t working she enjoyed being home with her dogs and planting flowers, mini vacations, family, shopping and most of all giving Jerry a hard time.

