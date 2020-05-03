Jacqueline C. Reiter

LA PORTE CITY – Beloved mother Jacqueline “Jackie” Catherine Reiter passed away of natural causes, April 30, 2020, at Arlington Place in Grundy Center. She was 94 years of age. Her husband, Harold P. Reiter, preceded her in death April 21, 2015. We’re sure he was waiting for her at heaven’s gate to lead her in to be with all of her family and the saints waiting to welcome her home. Heaven has truly gained another saint.

Jacqueline Catherine Bedard was born July 4, 1925, at the family home in Eagle Center Twp., Iowa, daughter to George F. and Anna M. (Knipp) Bedard. The St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic parish in Eagle Center was an integral part of Jackie’s whole life. She graduated from high school there in 1942 (just 4 years after Harold). She and Harold married there Nov. 11, 1942, shortly after her graduation. All 15 of her children were baptized in that same church and attended services there each and every week, traveling in the family station wagon, just 3 miles from the family farm.

As a devoted team, Harold and Jackie farmed in the Eagle Center area while raising their eight daughters and seven sons. Jackie had the loving strength and stamina the likes of which one can only imagine. She was wife, mother, grandmother, friend and cheerleader extraordinaire. As each of her children developed their own interests, she and Harold were always there mentoring, teaching and helping each of them to pursue their individual interests, while becoming self-sufficient in a Christian home and supportive environment … but always leaving time for church, the rosary, fun, friends and relatives get-togethers, and Sunday afternoon picnics at parks. Jackie was self-taught, having lost her own mother when she was just 13. She taught all of her daughters homemaking skills, with patience and perseverance, through active participation and 4-H … always striving for the blue ribbon. The sons, having been mentored by Harold (and Jackie), took over the farming operations, all developing sideline occupations as well, including teaching, carpentry, business and coaching.