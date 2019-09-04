Jacobus L. "Jake" Hemmen

(1938-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Jacobus “Jake” Lammert Hemmen, 80, of Grundy Center, died Sunday, Sept. 1, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital after a short battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 27, 1938, in Abbot, son of Lammert and Fannie (Folkerts) Hemmen. He married Wava Jean Meyer on April 7, 1961, at Colfax Center Presbyterian Church.
After graduating from Ackley High School, Jake spent two years in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. After several years living in Waterloo, he and Wava made their home in Grundy Center. Jake’s professional career centered around carpet/tile installation and insurance sales; he worked at Frederick Furniture, Schuck & Schuck Insurance, served as Grundy County auditor, and retired from Grundy Mutual Insurance, where he managed the office. He still installed plenty of carpet and tile, has an insurance license which is still active, and had a “new” job for the last 10 years working at Abels Funeral Home.
He was a member of Colfax Center Presbyterian Church and had numerous leadership roles there.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Staci Cardamon (her fiancé Bill Perpich) of Ankeny; his grandchildren, Anna of Chicago and Joey of Ankeny; three sisters, Florence Freese of Grundy Center, Fannie Hilsabeck of Springville and Ann Muzzy of Farmington, Minn.; a sister-in-law, Kitty Hemmen of Steamboat Rock; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; an infant sister; and siblings Grace Hemmen, Hattie DeVries, Jacobina Grabow and George Hemmen.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Colfax Center Presbyterian Church, rural Holland, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center, with military honors conducted by Grundy Center American Legion Post 349 and AMVETS 17. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be donated to Jake’s favorite charities.
Jake enjoyed community groups and activities, as well as his morning Manly Drugstore coffee group. If you needed something done, call Jake, and he would quickly and quietly make it happen. He was a remarkable husband, wonderful father, and crazy fun-loving Grandpa. He was very proud, supportive and loving of his family.
