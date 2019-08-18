{{featured_button_text}}
Jacoba J. Weber

Jacoba Weber

(1939-2019)

LA PORTE CITY — Jacoba Jane Weber, 79, of La Porte City, died Thursday, Aug. 15, at La Porte Nursing Home.

She was born Oct. 4, 1939, in Denver, daughter of John and Tillie Jans Walters. She married Jerry Morrill; they were later divorced. She then married LaVerne Weber Sr. on July 12, 1969, in Spring Valley, Minn.

Jane was a seamstress for more than 29 years at Powers Manufacturing, where she was also president of the union for six years.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Survived by: seven children, Mark Morrill, Dan (Carol) Weber, stepson Brandon (Robin) Weber, stepson Kevin (Melissa) Weber, LaVerne Jr. (Michele) Weber, Leonard (Kathy) Weber and daughter Brenda Weber; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Weber; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Freida Hagenow; and a stepson, Scott Weber.

Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo.

Condolences can be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments