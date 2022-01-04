 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jacob “Jake” Wharton

  • 0
Jacob “Jake” Wharton

July 8, 1975-December 28, 2021

Jacob “Jake” Wharton, 46, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He was born July 8, 1975 in Waterloo, the son of Jim and Stina (Johnsson) Wharton.

Jake is survived by two sons, Wesley J. and Reece J. Wharton, both of Clear Lake; his parents, and his sister, Vicki Wharton, of Cedar Falls.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, with visitation one hour before service. The service will be live-streamed at https://evt.live/jacob-wharton. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A few simple tips to help you cook more at home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News