Jacob “Jake” Roy Diesburg

Jake was born March 30, 1973, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Garland Diesburg and Judy Ebert. He attended Waverly-Shell Rock Schools through the 8th grade before attending and graduating from Cedar Falls High School. In 2014, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Upper Iowa University. Jake was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard, retiring in 2014 after 23 years of service. He served with the Iowa Army National Guard, 334 Brigade Support Battalion based out of Des Moines. During his service he was deployed to both Iraq and Egypt. In addition to his work with the Guard, Jake had been employed with Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls beginning in 2004.