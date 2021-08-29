March 30, 1973-August 26, 2021
WAVERLY-Jacob “Jake” Roy Diesburg, 48, of Waverly, died Thursday, August 26, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from complications of liver disease.
Jake was born March 30, 1973, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Garland Diesburg and Judy Ebert. He attended Waverly-Shell Rock Schools through the 8th grade before attending and graduating from Cedar Falls High School. In 2014, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Upper Iowa University. Jake was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard, retiring in 2014 after 23 years of service. He served with the Iowa Army National Guard, 334 Brigade Support Battalion based out of Des Moines. During his service he was deployed to both Iraq and Egypt. In addition to his work with the Guard, Jake had been employed with Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls beginning in 2004.
Jake was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steeler Fan. He loved outdoor activities, especially camping with his daughters and yellow lab, Liberty. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding motorcycles.
Jake is survived by his fiancée Genny Cuellar of Charles City, three daughters; Alexandria (Brandon) Curtis (age 29) of Waterloo, Ava Drew Diesburg (age 12) and Ashlyn Grace Diesburg (age 9), his mother, Judy Ebert of Waverly, father and step-mother Garland (Rose) Diesburg of Cedar Falls, two grandchildren; Bella Alice Curtis (age 12) and Lenna May Curtis (age 4), sister, Christi (Scott) Shader of Virginia Beach, Virginia, half-brother, Scott (Bess) Diesburg of Cedar Falls, step-sister, Chris (Sean) Christensen of Cedar Falls. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Gartha Ebert and Norbert and Georgia Diesburg.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Thomas Barnard officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Horton Cemetery, Horton, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 30, in the Wesley Foyer at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
