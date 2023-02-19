December 27, 1943-February 14, 2023

HICKORY-Mrs. Jackie Sue Cobb Worrell, 79, of Hickory, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday February 14, 2023, after a period of declining health.

Mrs. Worrell was born December 27, 1943, in Darlington, MO, a daughter of the late Jack Blaine and Freda Smith Cobb. Jackie earned her master’s degree in special education from Lenoir-Rhyne University and retired after eighteen years of service teaching in McDowell and Burke County Public Schools. She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church and while living in Burke County attended Crosslink Church. Mrs. Worrell was a very prayerful lady, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence (Larry) Worrell to whom she was married to for nearly 43 years prior to his passing. Her family is grateful she was able to spend Valentine’s Day with him for the first time in 19 years. What a reunion that must have been!

Surviving are her children, Sondra Daniels (Brian) of Hickory and Scott Worrell (Carol) of Clayton, NC, a sister, Penny Devine (Dennis) of Sunrise Beach, MO, and brother Michael Cobb of Waterloo, IA. Also surviving are the apple of her eye, her grandchildren; Phillip Worrell (Alexandrea), Nathan Daniels (Octavia), Jeremy Worrell, Nicholas Daniels and a great-grandchild, Raelynn.

Jackie loved being a teacher. Her students’ joy and enthusiasm warmed her heart and encouraged her to give her best for them. Jackie loved animals and late in life she had a particular attachment to her Shih Tzus, Annie and Bandit. Jackie loved to garden – particularly growing flowers. Lilies were her favorite. Several years ago, she and Sondra went to a 95-year-old man’s field of lilies in the mountains of NC in search of the most unusual lily. They came home with dozens of new ones!

Jackie was a wonderful hostess. If you visited her, you were going to be offered food and drink. You could count on that! Her love for others shown through during her final illness. Even when she didn’t feel well, she regularly asked about and cared about her family, friends and caregivers. Jackie came to love her caregivers who provided such gentle care to her and allowed her to stay at home. Her family wishes to thank Rhonda Wilson, Pat Leonard, Sherry Pope, Tina Huffman and Kelly Wise. We will never forget your kindness.

Funeral Services for Jackie Cobb Worrell will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday February 21, 2023 in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, Valdese with Chaplain Kim Dowell officiating. Interment will follow in the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery, Marion, NC.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Service, Valdese.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 (www.carolinacaring.org) or to the Animal Rescue Group of your choice.

An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservice.com