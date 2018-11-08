Try 1 month for 99¢
Jackie Koch

(1930-2018)

WATERLOO — Jackie Koch, 88, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Oct. 14.

She was born Aug. 1, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of Stanley and Marjorie (Krasen) Jerald.

Jackie graduated from Waterloo High School and attended Grinnell College. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids.

Survived by: a son, John (Monica) Tanaka Koch of Iowa City; a grandson, David Koch of Iowa City; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and two sisters, Judy Hutchins and Jean Card.

Memorial service: will be at a later date. Per Jackie’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Condolences may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.

