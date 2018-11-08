(1930-2018)
WATERLOO — Jackie Koch, 88, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Oct. 14.
She was born Aug. 1, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of Stanley and Marjorie (Krasen) Jerald.
Jackie graduated from Waterloo High School and attended Grinnell College. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids.
Survived by: a son, John (Monica) Tanaka Koch of Iowa City; a grandson, David Koch of Iowa City; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two sisters, Judy Hutchins and Jean Card.
Memorial service: will be at a later date. Per Jackie’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
Condolences may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.