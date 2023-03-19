September 27, 1945-March 12, 2023

WATERLOO-Jackie Jensen, 77, of Waterloo, IA, died on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at her home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on September 27, 1945 in Waterloo, the daughter of Kenneth and Dena (Weichers) Noelting.

Jackie graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1963. She later earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Northern Iowa, graduating in 1986. She married Larry Jensen in 1963, they later divorced.

She taught math for the Waterloo Community School District at West High School and Expo High School, retiring in 2010. She then returned to teaching at Hawkeye Community College until 2020. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and P.E.O. Chapter IX.

She loved playing cards, reading, and going to church. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, particularly her grandchildren.

Jackie is survived by: daughter, Julie (Eric) Ritland of Waterloo; son-in-law, Tom (Lana) Petersen of Hudson; grandchildren, Justin (Holly) Petersen, Courtney (Nick) Adam, Matt Ritland, and Nick Ritland; great-grandchildren, James and Sawyer Petersen; brothers, James Noelting, and David Noelting.

Jackie is preceded in death by daughter, Janée Petersen.

Memorial Services: 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Monday, March 20, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Waterloo Schools Foundation, UnityPoint Health-Allen Foundation.

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com