Try 1 month for 99¢
Jack Henninger

Jackie 'Jack' L. Henninger

WATERLOO —- Jackie ‘Jack’ L. Henniger, 74, of Waterloo and formerly of Oklahoma City, died Friday, Jan. 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born Aug. 28, 1944, in Waterloo, son of Charles W. and Darlene Brackin Henninger. He married Susan Kelsey in Waterloo and they were later divorced. He married Brenda Bard Burch on June 10, 2006, in Waterloo. Jack graduated from Waterloo East High and Gates Business College. He worked at Affina and Ruppman Marketing Technologies and then at A-Line Iron & Metals, retiring in 2008.

He was a member and Past Worthy President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 764 and Past State Worthy President (2017-2018).

Survivors: his wife; a son, Troy Henninger of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Nicole (Aaron) Westphal of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, Amanda Burch of Waterloo; two stepsons, Travis (Molly) Burch of Madrid and Jared (MeKayla) Burch of Glenwood; three grandchildren, Chelsey (fiance Steve Preuss) Henninger, Kyle (Allison) Henninger and Paige (Blake) Elbert; three stepgrandchildren, Emily Burch and Paityn and Emersyn Burch; four great-grandchildren, Libby, Brody, Oliver and Brinley; a brother, Craig Henninger of Iowa; and two sisters, Kris Brown of Statesboro, Ga., and Betty Taylor of Kansas City, Kan.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Larry Holtzman.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Locke Funeral Home. Visitation is 10 a.m. until services.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com

He enjoyed bowling, golfing, shooting pool and leisure time with his fellow Eagles.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jackie 'Jack' L. Henninger (1944-2019)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments