March 17, 2023
OELWEIN-Jacqueline Muriel Burnett age 92 of Oelwein and formerly from Fairbank passed away, Friday, March 17, 2023 at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Visitation: 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, March 22 at Woods Funeral Home and for one hour before services at the church on Thursday.
Funeral Services: 10:30 AM Thursday, March 23 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank.
Interment: Fairbank Cemetery
Memorials: May be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church or to the family for later designation.
A lunch will be served in the church fellowship hall after the service.
