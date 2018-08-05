WATERLOO — Jack Dale Wiles Sr., 89, of Florida, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 1, in Milton, Fla.
He was born Aug. 14, 1928, in Weeping Water, Neb.
Jack was a baker by trade.
Survived by: two sons, Jack Jr. and Al; daughter, Arliss; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his wife, Shirley; a son, Tony; a daughter, Leatha; and a granddaughter, Hope.
Graveside service: 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 6, at Serenity Gardens Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. today, Aug. 5, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton.
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net.
Jack loved to fish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.