Jack Wiles Sr.

WATERLOO — Jack Dale Wiles Sr., 89, of Florida, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 1, in Milton, Fla.

He was born Aug. 14, 1928, in Weeping Water, Neb.

Jack was a baker by trade.

Survived by: two sons, Jack Jr. and Al; daughter, Arliss; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his wife, Shirley; a son, Tony; a daughter, Leatha; and a granddaughter, Hope.

Graveside service: 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 6, at Serenity Gardens Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. today, Aug. 5, at Lewis Funeral Home, Milton.

Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net.

Jack loved to fish.

