March 7, 1934-November 21, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Jack Wielenga, 87, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Sunday, November 21, 2021. He was born March 7, 1934 in Alton, IA, the son of Nick and Jacoba (Van Oort) Wielenga. Jack married Elaine Geurkink on August 29, 1959 in Pease, MN. He attended Northwestern Jr. College in Orange City, IA and earned his BA from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) and his MA from UNI. Jack served honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1956-58. He taught high school briefly before working as both Registrar and Director of Admissions at UNI, retiring in 1998, with 40 years of service.

Jack is survived by his wife, Elaine Wielenga, of Cedar Falls; his children, Dwight Wielenga of Cedar Falls and Kristin Wielenga of Hackensack, NJ; three grandchildren, Kasi & Darci Wielenga, and Preston Chazulle; a brother, Wilt Wielenga, of Stockton, CA, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kathleen DeVries.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 & U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail. Memorials may be directed to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com