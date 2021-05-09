Jack Vincent Schemmel

While living in Waverly, Jack met Marietta Schuldt, whom he married August 13, 1966, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. They moved to Royal, Iowa, in 1976, where Jack served as the secondary administrator at the Clay Central High School for six years and then in Admissions at the Spencer School of Business. The Schemmels moved to Aurora, Colorado, in 1984, working for the Bradford School of Business in Denver (Colorado). Jack retired 1987.

Jack was an active member of the church wherever he lived, serving on church council and various committees, participating in Bible study, playing the piano and organ in his home church during high school and college, and for nearly 70 years singing in church choir. During college, he was a charter member of the Castle Singers. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Waverly and of the Lions Club in both Royal and Denver, serving as president of each organization.