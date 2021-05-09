April 15, 1931-May 1, 2021
WAVERLY-Jack Vincent Schemmel, 90, of Waverly, Iowa, died May 1, after a brave battle with cancer. In Jack’s words: “I came into this world, being born in Sioux City, Iowa, April 15, 1931, as ‘Vincent’ with no family to greet me but was blessed to be adopted by loving foster parents, Fred and Mena (Fredericksen) Schemmel, on September 19, 1932, when I became ‘Jack Vincent.’”
The family lived in Little Rock, Iowa, where Jack was baptized June 11, 1933, at First Presbyterian Church. The Schemmels moved to Spirit Lake for Jack’s eighth-grade year and then to Rock Rapids, where Jack was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, April 14, 1946, and graduated from Rock Rapids High School in 1949. He received a B.A. from Wartburg College in 1953, an M.A. from Colorado State College (now UNC) in 1959 and did post-graduate work at the University of Colorado.
Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1952, went active duty 1953 and served as personnel clerk aboard the USS Des Moines in the Mediterranean. After his honorable discharge, Jack began his career in education as a teacher in Graettinger and Tama and then as secondary administrator in Tama.
Jack was a staff member at Wartburg College, Waverly, 1963-1975, working in the departments of Admissions, Senior Placement and Alumni Relations. Jack was proud that during his years in Alumni he oversaw the “birth” of Wartburg’s Renaissance Faire and the Oktoberfest. For numerous summers he served as a counselor at Boys’ State. Jack was an administrator at the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home 1975-76.
While living in Waverly, Jack met Marietta Schuldt, whom he married August 13, 1966, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. They moved to Royal, Iowa, in 1976, where Jack served as the secondary administrator at the Clay Central High School for six years and then in Admissions at the Spencer School of Business. The Schemmels moved to Aurora, Colorado, in 1984, working for the Bradford School of Business in Denver (Colorado). Jack retired 1987.
Jack was an active member of the church wherever he lived, serving on church council and various committees, participating in Bible study, playing the piano and organ in his home church during high school and college, and for nearly 70 years singing in church choir. During college, he was a charter member of the Castle Singers. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Waverly and of the Lions Club in both Royal and Denver, serving as president of each organization.
Jack and his wife Marietta were dedicated volunteers with Wartburg West, the Wartburg College internship program in Denver, Colorado. They served on the Wartburg West Advisory Board and worked with students from the inception of the program in 1985 until they moved back to Waverly in 2017. The couple were awarded the Wartburg Medal in 2000 and served as grand marshals of the Wartburg Homecoming Parade in 2018. Jack was presented the Wartburg College Alumni Citation in 1995. At Wartburg the Schemmels were Order of the Knight members of the President’s Round Table and members of the Heritage Society, Tower Society, Wartburg Scholarship Club, and served on the Transforming Tomorrow National Campaign Committee.
Jack enjoyed golfing, sports, photography, reading and was a loyal member of the Wartburg Booster Club. The Schemmels enjoyed traveling, including four Wartburg Alumni tours, numerous trips to Maui and spending time at their lake home at Spirit Lake.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and—in Jack’s words – “leaves this world with a beautiful family behind him.” Jack’s memory is honored by his loving wife, sisters-in-law Margene (Tim) Grady of Cedar Falls and Marcia (Lawain) Judisch of Tripoli; four nephews, Todd (Reina) Makinster of Chicago and their daughter Raven of Brooklyn, NY; Jon (Rachel) Judisch and their children Chloe and Cole of Lake City; Tim (Tricia) Makinster of Fort Lauderdale; Jeff (Meghan) Judisch and their children Brennan, Caleb, Alexis & Aubrey of Clear Lake; and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 15, 11 a.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating, and will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6LH6bSvyNI The wearing of masks is required when entering the church and throughout the service. Burial of cremains will be at St. Paul’s Cemetery at a later time. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, 301 1st St, NW, Waverly, IA 50677, or to the Schemmel Scholarship at Wartburg College, 100 Wartburg Boulevard, Waverly, IA 50677.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting with arrangements. 319-352-1187
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.