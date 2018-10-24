CEDAR FALLS — Jack Grason Ratekin, 61, of West Des Moines, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Oct. 22, in the Oncology Unit at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.
He was born March 15, 1957, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, son of Ned and Ruth (O’Dean) Ratekin.
Jack graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1975, received a B.A. degree in English from the University of Northern Iowa in 1984, and an M.A. degree in strategic communications from the University of Iowa in 2007. He served several agencies of the state of Iowa in carrying out communications needs of public relations, marketing, communications management, advertising, and consulting. Agencies served included the Department of Agriculture, Iowa Department of Economic Development, and the Iowa Lottery. He also served as a resource manager and project analyst for Principal Financial Group and director of development for the Iowa Lions Eye Bank. Jack established the consulting firm JG Ratekin Communications to serve communication needs of businesses in the Des Moines area.
Jack was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Des Moines, serving as a ruling elder and deacon as well as leading group studies and providing committee service within the Central Iowa Presbytery.
Survived by: his father; his wife, Lori; two brothers, Kent Ratekin (Tricia) of Langley, Wash., and Joel Ratekin (Angie) of Nashville, Tenn.; nieces Shonee Hightower (Michael) of Bothwell, Wash., Lindsay Graham (Matt) of Noblesville, Ind., Elizabeth Reeves (Weston) of Chesterfield, Va., Stephanie Ratekin of Richmond, Va., and Hannah Ratekin of Lakewood, Colo.
Preceded in death by: his mother.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Des Moines, followed by a luncheon and fellowship. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at Iles Westhover Chapel, Des Moines.
Memorials: may be directed to National Cancer Society, Iowa Public Television or Westminster Presbyterian Church.
