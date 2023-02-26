April 3, 1937-February 22, 2023

Jack Martin Moeller, 85, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 22, at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 3, 1937, in Waterloo, the son of Donald L. and Isabelle D. Tullar Moeller. He married Mary Anne Doyle October 14, 1961 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Jack graduated from Waterloo East High School and was employed as a forklift operator for Waterloo Industries for 40 years, retiring in 1997. Jack loved to watch old westerns, listen to music, yard work, watching the Minnesota Vikings, being a part time Packer fan and hanging out with his kids and grandkids. He liked to draw and was quite the artist.

Survivors include: his wife, Mary Anne Moeller of Waterloo; his children, Jon “Chip” (Becky Huber) Moeller of Waterloo and Jessica (Ryan) O’Leary of Woodbridge, VA; his grandchildren, Elliott (Amela) Moeller of Waterloo, Spencer Moeller of Waterloo, and Sydni Moeller of Waterloo; his great-granddaughter, Mila Moeller; his sister, Sandra Utsler of Waterloo; his brother-in-law, Orville Timm of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his sister, Mary Timm; his brother-in-law, Dan Utsler.

The family would like to thank Ravenwood Nursing Home and all the wonderful nurses and aides that took such wonderful care of Jack during this difficult time.

Services: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation one hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

