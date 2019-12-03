(1930-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Jack Marlowe Scott, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Dec. 2, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
He was born March 14, 1930, in Hastings, Neb., son of Fredrick and Bernice (McPeak) Scott. He married Willa Jean Bryant, and they later divorced. He then married Barbara Sidler in 1978 in Cedar Falls.
He graduated from Hastings High School in 1948 and joined the Navy. After basic training, he attended the Navy School of Music in Washington, D.C., and was then stationed with the Navy Band at Naval Station Great Lakes near Chicago. He owned and operated Scott Litho Inc. until retiring.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Gary (Carol) Scott of Marshalltown, David Scott of Bloomsdale, Mo., and James Scott of Marshalltown; one daughter, Susan (Ray) Sebetka of Cortez, Colo.; three stepchildren, Lori (Dave) Rasmusson of Cedar Falls, Lisa (Mike) Bown of DePere, Wis., and Tom (Angel) Sidler Cantonment, Fla.; a son-in-law, Jim Free of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren, Cathy (Dan) Montgomery, Nathan (Brianna) Laughlin, Shannon Laughlin, Aimee (Kyle) Abben, Shani (Jason) Wiggins, Daniel Rasmusson, Jordan (Ryan) Johnson, Noah (Lauren) Bown, Matthew (Caitlin) Free, Landon Williamson, Alex Williamson, and Raegan Sidler.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Roland Scott; a daughter, Sharon Free; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Free.
Celebration of Life services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Jack was a pianist and composer, with a lifetime love of music.
