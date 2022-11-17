November 20, 1944-November 15, 2022

WATERLOO-Jack LeRoy Harrum, 77, of Waterloo, Iowa, died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born on November 20, 1944, in West Frankfort, IL, the son of Elmer and Ida Mae (Gassner) Harrum. He attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and was enlisted in the army. He worked as a binding operator at Johnson Press in Rockford, IL, Desaulniers Printing in East Moline, IL for 24 years, then finally at Color FX in Waverly. On June 15, 1968, he was united in marriage to Carlynn Jean Olson in Dekalb, IL.

Jack was an avid golf, baseball, and football fan, especially the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed traveling to Arizona, Yellowstone, Niagara Falls, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. He attended Indy car races, collected model cars and airplanes, and was always reading history books, especially those about the Civil War. His favorite treats were mincemeat cookies and any kind of pie.

Jack is survived by his wife of 54 years; two sons, Matt Harrum of Waterloo and Mike (Christie) Harrum of Phoenix, AZ; two grandchildren, Sean Michael and Makayla Harrum; and a step-grandchild, Jonathan Fritsch.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Pauline Peffer and Maydeen Tharp; and one brother, Gary Harrum.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at First Christian Church in Cedar Falls with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until service time at church.

Memorials may be directed to First Christian Church.

