July 21, 1942-March 4, 2023
Jack Lee Fish 80, born 7/21/42 to Gerald and Ila Fish of Mason City Iowa, arrived to his Heavenly Father on 3/4/23. Jack a resident of Mission Texas formerly New Hartford had a long career with John Deere in Waterloo.
Jack was survived by his mom Ila Fish, wife Charlee Fish, Siblings: Delbert(Paula) Fish, Gary(Kathy) Fish, Donna(Bill) Eckard. Daughters: Kathy(Doug) Miller, Michelle(Geno) Pyse, 12 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren
Jack was proceeded in death by his father Gerald and his wife Portia
Celebration of life will be held at New Hartford Methodist church Saturday 4/1 at 11am. 406 Oneida St.
