CEDAR RAPIDS-Jack Hoover, 73, resident of Cedar Rapids, Iowa passed away May 12, 2022. Jack was born to Josephine (Pinto) and Charles J Hoover in Everett, MA in 1948. He spent his childhood in Paulding, Ohio, before moving to Waterloo, Iowa and graduating from Waterloo West high school. Jack was a US Army veteran having served two tours of duty in Vietnam. Throughout the years Jack worked in sales and driving school bus in Cedar Rapids. Jack was a man of keen intellect, a wealth of knowledge and a lover of history and music. An extroverted man, Jack was a great conversationalist and in one breath could analyze the political climate of Europe during World War II and then opine on the Glenn Miller Orchestra, the Everly Brothers, Abba, and Mexican music. In his free time he enjoyed watching historical documentaries as well as comedies, and films with soaring musical scores, visiting his friends at their local car shops and family owned restaurants, attending high school band performances, and maintaining a perfect lawn. A devoted husband, father and grandfather he loved sharing family stories and words of wisdom with his friends and family, cracking jokes, eating spicy food, and traveling to Mexico. He was deeply loyal, unapologetically political, and had a heart brimming with generosity. He will be deeply missed.